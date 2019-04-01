Drugs and weapons seized during search warrant

One man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant was executed by the Washington County Drug Task Force and the Washington County SWAT team early Friday morning. The warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

As teams made entry into a residence on Emory Lane in Chipley, they were met by 60-year-old Timothy Curtis McAdams, who was armed with a knife. McAdams originally attempted to deny entry into the home but was quickly taken into custody.

During the search, investigators seized numerous amounts of drugs which were scattered throughout the outside and inside of the home, as well as a notebook containing a list of individuals who apparently owe McAdams.

Firearms, ammunition, fuse cord, a claymore mine, numerous pipes containing residue, and nearly $1000.00 in cash were also located.

Bay County Bomb Squad responded to the residence to remove the claymore mine, which McAdams admitted to stealing while he was in the service.

McAdams was booked into the Washington County Jail where he is being held on bond for two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, producing marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

