Summer fun at 4-H Camp Timpoochee

In a few short weeks, school will be out and the glaring eyes of your child will face you as you hear the screeching words, “Mom, I’m bored!” bellowing through the air. This summer, stop that screeching before it even gets started by planning now! Have your child engage in fun, hands-on educational activities this summer with Holmes County 4-H at legendary 4-H Camp Timpoochee! Youth, age 8-12, are eligible to attend 4-H Camp Timpoochee as campers while teenagers, ages 13-18, are eligible to be Camp Counselors. Youth will learn important life skills such as social interaction, responsibility, decision-making, and so much more! Because of its location near the bay, 4-H Camp Timpoochee offers traditional camping activities with marine lab and beach exploration. Canoeing, snorkeling and swimming also are common everyday activities at camp! Youth have a fantastic week away from home and parents can breathe a sigh of relief that their child is enjoying their summer break!

Youth from Holmes County will camp June 10-14, 2019. This year’s camp theme is “Adventure is Out There.” The total cost for camp is $275.00 which includes all meals, transportation to and from camp, daily canteen, overnight accommodations for four nights and a camp t-shirt. Counselors receive a reduced rate and community service hours towards college scholarships. Assistance for camp fees is available for those that meet criteria.

Be sure to reserve your child’s spot as soon as possible as limited camping spots are available. To secure your child’s spot for camp, a $50.00 non-refundable deposit with camp paperwork is required. The remaining camp balance is due by May 1, 2019. For more information regarding camp registration, please contact the UF/IFAS Holmes County 4-H Agent at ncrawson@ufl.edu or at (850) 547-1108.