Mclelwain obit

Robert McIelwain, age 56 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 18, 2019 at his residence.

Robert was born on July 2, 1962 in Windsor, Ontario to Dr. Robert D. and Aurora M. McIelwain. A resident of Florida since 1969, he attended and was a member of St. Joseph the worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He attained his B.A. in Marketing from the University of West Florida and was a Literacy Tutor for many years where he taught English as a second language. He was an avid Jeopardy Fan and never missed a show.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Gloria McIelwain of Waukegan, Illinois.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.