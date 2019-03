Mrs. Mary Peacock Gainey, age 68, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 28, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born August 18, 1950 in Graceville, Florida to the late Lee Peacock and Bessie Johnson Peacock.

Mary is survived by one son, James Allen of Cleveland, TX and caregiver, Birdie Brunk of Bonifay, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.