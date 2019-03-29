Brown obit

Mr. Joseph ‘Joe’ Perry Brown, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born February 8, 1954 in Miami, Florida.

Joe was preceded in by his father, J.W. Brown, his mother, Josephine Kimbrel Brown and one sister, Janice Carroll.

Joe is survived by two daughters, Misty Revels and husband Shannon of Bonifay, FL and Lisa Reynolds and husband John of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Trenton Bowers, Dalon Reynolds, Sidney Revels, Cassidy Taylor and Hayden Revels; two brothers, James Brown and Jerry Brown; two sisters, Joyce Hunter and Jeanette Brown; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Pine Hill Church with Rev. James Bush and Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Pine Hill Church.