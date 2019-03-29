$15,000 in stolen property recovered in grand theft case

HOLMES COUNTY – Four subjects are facing various charges following an investigation that began in Panama City and culminated with more than $15,000 in stolen goods being recovered in Bonifay by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective with the Panama City Police Department contacted HCSO and advised suspects in a large theft from a Panama City convenience store were believed to reside at addresses located on Edison Street and Phase 2 Circle in Bonifay.

Investigators made contact with residents at both homes, taking David Cook into custody at the Edison Street address on a Walton County and Panama City warrant. A search of the home led to the discovery of a large number of merchandise listed as stolen from the store. Another suspect, Jamie Alan, was later also arrested at the home on a Panama City warrant for Grand Theft.

Contact was made at the home on Phase 2 Circle with Kimberly Stephens, the wife of another suspect in the case. With Stephens’ consent, a search of the home was conducted, resulting in the discovery of more merchandise stolen from the store, as well as a money order machine and several blank money orders. Investigators also found several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Stephens was arrested on charges of drug possession. Her husband, Travis Stephens is currently being sought for charges in reference to the drugs, as well as the theft case in Panama City.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Travis Stephens is asked to contact Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, Option 1.