WFEC trustees earn certifications

GRACEVILLE – Four members of the West Florida Electric Board of Trustees recently earned certificates from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

John Adams, Randy Bush and George Clayton Owens completed courses for the Director Gold Credential (DGO). This level of certification recognizes trustees who have earned both the Certified Cooperative Director (CCD) and Board Leadership Certificate (BLC). Director Gold recognizes trustees who are committed to continuing their education beyond the CCD and BLC. The Director Gold Certification demonstrates a commitment to continue learning while executing board responsibilities to the best of their ability throughout their service on the cooperative’s board.

Tim Alford completed courses for the Certified Cooperative Director (CCD) certificate. The CCD is the first of a three-part director education program through NRECA. The CCD consists of a curriculum of five fundamental courses focusing on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative trustees.

The Certified Cooperative Director Certification demonstrates a commitment to understand the role and responsibility of a trustee while it prepares them to meet the challenges facing electric cooperatives now and in the future. Once the CCD is completed, participants can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate (BLC).

One of the key strengths of the rural electric program is its commitment to education and professional development. The Director Gold Certificate is the hallmark of a committed electric cooperative director. According to NRECA, helping demonstrate commitment to members, and the director’s commitment to continuing education. The CCD prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership. The purpose of all NRECA director level training is to prepare directors to make informed business decisions in the boardroom that benefit the co-op and its members.