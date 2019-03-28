Peters obit

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, LA, for Nicky Rese Peters, age 71, who passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Brother Randy Mobley, pastor of Southaven Baptist Church, Brother Steve Horn, pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Brother Burt Langley, Brother Wallace Primeaux, Brother Mark Peters, Brother Mike Walker, Brother David Carlton and David Plunkett will officiate at the services.

Musical selections will be provided by Lisa Angela Peters Holcomb, Janet Abbadie and Billye Lajaunie.

Nicky was born December 16, 1947 in DeFuniak Springs, FL, to John Carter Peters and the former Lois Davis. He was ordained as pastor in 1986 at First Baptist Church of Scott. Nicky served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Carencro for 32 years. He was licensed to preach in December of 1978 and was elected to the Executive Board of Louisiana Baptist Convention in 1992. He was employed as a welder/steel erector in the Oil and Gas industry, and worked with Ron Randolph Oilfield Valve Service and Supply for 20 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having joined with his twin brother, Rick, on the buddy system. They served during the Vietnam War, stationed in different locations. They are part of a medical research program which received grants for research on twin pairs where one served in Vietnam and the other was stationed elsewhere. Nick was blessed to have his wife, Glyndia, as a huge support to his ministry. Together, they were always attentive to the needs of the community, whether someone needed visitation, prayer or a shoulder. They faithfully visited hospitals and neighbors in hard times and were there to lend a hand during the devastating flood in Carencro in March of 2012. Pastor Nick will always hold a special place in the hearts of all whose lives were touched by his easygoing nature, his smile and his love for God.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 48 years, Glyndia Ann Trahan Peters of Lafayette; one son, Toby Tyler Peters of Broussard; one daughter, Lois Angelina Peters Goff and husband, Michael Shane, of Crowley; five grandchildren, Christana Dane Goff, Rese Cassidy Goff, William Casey Goff, Alicia Tayler Peters and Christian Tyler Peters; two brothers, twin Ricky John “Rick” Peters and wife, Marilyn, of Carryville, FL, Preacher Mark Kimbel Peters of Goodlettsville, TN; and two sisters, Sharon Desiree’ Peters and Lisa Angela Peters Holcomb, both of Crestview, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carter Peters and Lois Jeanette Davis Peters; and one grandson, Michael Alexander Goff.

A eulogy will be officiated by Charles Brunt from 7:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

The Peters family would like to extend special thanks to the Heart of Hospice team, including Jackie Kyzar, RN, Amber, CNA, Amanda Fuselier, MSW, Shelton Clay, Chaplain, Dr. James Mwatibo, Kristen Knight, RN.

Pallbearers will be Toby Tyler Peters, Christian Peters, John Bradley Peters, Ronald Granger, Michael Trawick and Brett Stout.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.