April 1 – 7 the Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington is acknowledging National Public Health Week (NPHW). NPHW presents an opportunity for communities across the United States to reflect on the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our health.

Public health professionals across Holmes and Washington Counties make it their life’s work to help keep people and communities healthy- from better maternal and child health to improvements in disease control and prevention to addressing environmental concerns and emergency preparedness.

In both Holmes and Washington Counties, the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is designed to address specific opportunities for improved health that have been identified by the community. The department has partnered with many stakeholders to implement the CHIP and collaborates regularly to track progress.

In Holmes County, the Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) is working to improve the health of Holmes County. Priority areas are healthy lifestyles/chronic disease prevention and behavioral health to include mental health/substance abuse/domestic violence. In Washington County, the Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) continues to work on improving the health of Washington County. The WCHIP priority areas are injury/violence prevention, diabetes/obesity prevention, and improving maternal/child health.