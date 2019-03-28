Guilty verdict handed down in murder case

The man accused of murdering Dennis Brown in 2017 was found guilty Wednesday by a Washington County jury.

The verdict came in just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, finding 34-year-old Kendreqco Singleton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Dennis Brown.

Washington County Circuit Judge, Tim Register, followed the verdict with a sentence of life in prison.

Brown, who was originally reported as a missing person, was found deceased on Crews Lake Road on September 14, 2017. An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office ended in the arrest of Singleton on September 15th. Singleton has remained in the Washington County Jail awaiting trial.

“During this investigation, we were focused on first bringing Mr. Brown home to his family, unfortunately, that investigation turned into seeking justice for his murder,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Dennis Brown has often been described by family as a very loved and fun person who always brought them joy. I can only hope that this life sentence will in some small way bring them peace.”