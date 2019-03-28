Mrs. Elizabeth ‘Bibba’ Strickland Cox, age 96, of Chipley, Florida passed away March 25, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

She was born February 28, 1923 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Shelly Wade Strickland, Sr. and Gussie Lou Linton.

In addition to her parents, Bibba was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Austel Cox, Jr., one daughter, Ann Cox, one brother, Shelly Wade Strickland, Jr. and two sisters, Eleanor Lokey and Ann Mock.

Mrs. Bibba is survived by two sons, Ernest A. Cox, III and wife Mary Beth of Lake Mary, FL and David Cox of Chipley, FL; two grandchildren, Jennifer Anne Negrai and husband Alex and Ernest A. Cox, IV and wife Debbie; four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Bonifay Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Leukemia Society, donate.lls.org.