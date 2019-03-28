Mr. David Martin Cox, age 61, of Chipley, Florida passed away March 26, 2019 in Chipley.

He was born December 16, 1957 in Chipley, Florida to the late Ernest Austel Cox, Jr. and Elizabeth ‘Bibba’ Strickland Cox.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Cox.

David is survived by one brother, Ernest A. Cox, II and wife Mary Beth of Lake Mary, FL; a niece, Jennifer Anne Negran and husband Alex, a nephew, Ernest A. Cox, IV and wife Debbie; two great-nieces and two great- nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Bonifay Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Leukemia Society, donate.lls.org.