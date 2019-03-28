Balkcom obit

Wastel S. “Sonny” Balkcom, age 78, passed from this life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Chipley, FL, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 21, 1941, in Graceville, FL, to the late Blanton and Jennie May Watford Balkcom.

Sonny is a life-long resident of Northern Florida. He earned his living as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Washington County, where he retired with distinction.

Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Lenora Hinson Balkcom.

He is survived by his sons: Derick Balkcom, and Blake Balkcom; his daughter, Amy Balkcom; brothers: Joe Balkcom, and John Balkcom; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, located in Chipley, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.