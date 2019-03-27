WCSO asks public for help identifying man who stole donations jar

A man responsible for stealing a donation jar from a local convenience store counter is being sought by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before noon on Wednesday, a WCSO deputy responded to the River Stop Gas Station on U.S. 90 in Caryville after receiving a report of a theft. Store employees advised a man had taken a bucket containing cash donations which were being collected for a local family who has a medically needy infant.

Store video surveillance captured images of a black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall, walk by the checkout counter and swipe the container before exiting the store. He then got into a white sedan with Florida plates, at which time the vehicle left the parking lot headed east on U.S. 90.

“Violating a person’s sense of security by taking something that belongs to them is difficult enough to deal with,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “This situation goes even further than that. It deeply saddens me that this man has taken what people, out of the goodness of their hearts, have donated to this family. This money was intended to help a family care for their seven-month-old child, who is facing serious medical conditions. There is simply no excuse for his behavior.”

Sheriff Crews is asking the public to take a close look at the photographs and contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information which can identify this man. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.