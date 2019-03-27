Traffic stop ends in arrest for Georgia man

A vehicle stopped for speeding ends in the arrest of a Georgia man on felony drug and weapon charges this past weekend.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd, a Chrysler Sebring was stopped for speeding on S.R. 277. The vehicle was traveling at 71 miles per hour in an area with a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

During the stop, the driver, 23-year-old Austin Mitchell of Maysville, GA was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and more than 25 grams of marijuana.

Mitchell was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on a felony charge of possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and committing a felony with a weapon, which is also a felony offense.