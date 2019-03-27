Sowell obit

Edward “Otis” Sowell, age 86, passed from this life Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Chipley, FL on July 24, 1932 to Charles and Gladys “Ellis” Sowell.

Otis is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Johnny Sowell.

He is survived by his wife, Ander Jean Sowell, one daughter, Brenda Sheffield, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Hard Labor Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.