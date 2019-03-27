Dunn statement on the Air Force’s intent to move F-22 training unit from Tyndall

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after the Air Force announced its intent to move the Formal Training Unit for the F-22 Raptor fighter jet from Tyndall Air Force Base to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia:

“These squadrons were a great part of our community for years and will continue to make America great at their new home. We look forward to bedding down more combat aircraft than ever before at the new and improved Tyndall Air Force Base. We wish Godspeed to all our comrades in arms.”

In December, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced Tyndall Air Force Base as the future home to three squadrons of F-35s. Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons. These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023.