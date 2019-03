The Chipley City Council will hold a workshop on Thursday, April 4, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m.

The City of Chipley Code Enforcement Board will meet on Thursday, April 18, at 3 p.m., at City Hall Council Chambers.

Chipley city offices will be closed Friday, April 19, in observance of Good Friday.