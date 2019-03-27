Bradley obit

Gary Bradley, 56 of Graceville, passed away March 7, 2019 at his residence following a sudden illness.

Gary was born February 13, 1963 in Graceville to the late Eugene and Edna Deal Bradley.

A graveside service was held 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at New Hope Assembly of God Cemetery with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Survived by two sisters Linda Mitchell, Dothan AL, Betty Coleman, Cottondale, FL; several nieces and nephews, aunt, uncle and cousins.