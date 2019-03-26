February unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in February 2019, a 0.1 percentage point increase from the January 2019 rate and down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago. There were 357,000 jobless Floridans out of a labor force of 10,343,000. The U.S. unemployment rare was 3.8 percent in February.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,921,000 in February 2019, an increase of 25,200 jobs over the month. The state gained 211,900 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.4 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.1 percent. The labor force was 42,229, up 605 over the year. There were 1,722 unemployed residents in the region.