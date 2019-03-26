Ecstasy found during traffic stop

Two Georgia residents were arrested in Washington County after ecstasy was found during a traffic stop in Washington County last week.

On March 18th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on S.R. 277 near Clayton Road. The vehicle was traveling 80 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone. As the deputy approached the occupants of a Silver Ford Five Hundred, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver, 20-year-old Tangela Johnson, and her passenger 28-year-old Christopher Romero were both taken into custody on felony drug charges after a search discovered ecstasy, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

After deputies arrived at the Washington County jail, additional pills and marijuana were discovered in the patrol vehicle where Romero was sitting. Detention deputies then located marijuana in Romero’s pocket during a subsequent search.

Johnson was booked on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Romero, who is also facing felony possession of a controlled substance, has additional charges of tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.