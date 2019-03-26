Bay High thespians head north in upcoming production of “Almost, Maine”

Panama City – In the upcoming theatrical production of Almost, Maine by John Cariani, at Lucille Moore Elementary, 1900 Michigan Ave, Panama City, Bay High theatre students will take the stage and spellbind audience members as they present this enchanting production. Under the direction of Christopher “Dylan” Lawson, the show will be presented in an intimate setting with limited seating. Almost, Maine is among the top plays for high schools across the country, and Bay High Troupe #5978 is proud to present this charming production for our community at the Lucille Moore Elementary cafeteria on Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM and 7 PM and Sunday, 28th at 2 PM; doors open 30 minutes before show time. Due to the limited seating, admission will be $5.00 per ticket.

Playwright John Cariani illustrates the challenges of the greatest universal experience: love. The play focuses on the township of Almost, Maine. The small, rustic community has become spellbound, and everyone is tackling the task of navigating relationships. Throughout the show, characters fall in love, fall out of love, look for long-lost love, and all the scenarios in between. Cariani developed a lighthearted comedy that discusses what love truly is, and the vulnerability people are willing to experience. The New York Times writes that the show is a “whimsical approach to the joys and perils of romance. Magical happenings bloom beneath the snowdrifts.” The Bay High School Musical Theatre Department aims to engage audience members with themes of love, hope, joy, and honesty.