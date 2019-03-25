Master Gardeners’ encounter with nature

submitted by Glenda Wilson

What better than a visit to the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, one of the Southeastern United States premier nature and environmental education centers. This was the setting for the 2019 Northwest District Regional Conference. The center has an interactive exhibit hall that houses snakes, bees and turtles along with a birds-of-prey complex.

The Master Gardeners heard from Paul Arthur, president and director, the history of the center and their goal of teaching future generations the importance of conservation and preservation. Other subjects were what is the Longleaf Alliance, an organization that sustains over 1.3 million acres of diverse habitat in FL & AL. Another subject was native plants and their uses as food/medicine from Gail Fishman, a ranger at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.

The keynote speaker was Harvey Cotton who was director of the Huntsville Botanical Gardens for more than 20 years. His subject was POLLINATORS and if we as Master Gardeners want to help with the crisis of loss of pollinators & do our little part our pollinator gardens should: 1. Create large “pollinator targets” of native or non-invasive plants. 2. Establish continuous bloom throughout the growing season. 3. Eliminate or minimize the impact of pesticides and 4. Provide a water source.

The Master Gardeners also visited a local NATIVE NURSERY, 7 Pines Native Nursery in DeFuniak Springs, and learned a lot about native plants & what Dora Dobson went through in starting her own business. A 2nd tour was to Grayton Beach & a tour of Eden Gardens including the beautiful century old Wesley House Mansion.

There are so many experts and just ordinary people who are trying to promote and encourage conservation, preservation and restoration of ecosystems. If you have this interest then consider joining a local Master Gardener Program. In Washington County contact: Matthew Orwat, Horticulture Agent, 850 638-6180.