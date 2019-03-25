Harris obit

Douglas Martin “Marty” Harris, age 60, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 17, 1958 to Dean Arthur and Betty Lou (Nicolaysan) Harris.

Marty is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sisters: Dana Hamway of Chipley, DiAnn Harris of Altha, and Linda Marsh of Hemmingway, SC; and his brother, Toby Oxendine of Dalzell, SC.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.