BCF announces new Master of Arts in Counseling degree

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is proud to announce an exciting addition to its degree offerings. Beginning in August 2019, classes leading to a Master of Arts degree in Counseling will be offered. According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, “We are absolutely ecstatic over the fact of adding this graduate degree program to our undergraduate program in psychology and counseling. Our undergraduate degree in this area has been one of our most popular and enduring programs for many years. Students, alumni, and prospective employers have been requesting this program for quite some time. I am convinced that this degree program will afford future graduates enhanced opportunities for ministry and service. The approval of this graduate level degree program comes as the result of much prayer and hard work by our faculty, staff, and administration. I am very grateful for and proud of their performance.”

Kinchen also noted that BCF is in the planning stages for additional graduate level programs in its curriculum. “We must continue to be vigilant in our quest to provide the highest quality of Bible-based, Christ-centered education at all degree levels for the Next Greatest Generation of Christian Leaders,” stated Kinchen.

For more information on the exciting new MA in Counseling degree, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.