Announcements from City of Chipley

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on Thursday, March 21, to customers on Watts Avenue from 2nd Street to Pear Street and on Pear Street from Old Bonifay Rd. to Watts Avenue has been LIFTED.

The City of Chipley Public Works Department advises there will be intermittent closures of West Blvd. from Forrest Avenue to South Blvd. beginning Tuesday, March 26th through Thursday, March 28th for water line repairs. Work to begin daily at 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Any questions please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.