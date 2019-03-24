Jason Robert Kent, 45, of Marianna died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Jason was born May 29, 1973 in Dothan, Alabama and grew up in Jackson County. He was a graduate of Troy University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and later became a Child Protective Investigator for The State of Florida. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna. Jason loved music and the outdoors, especially hunting. The most important things in Jason’s life were his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rusty Kent and his grandparents, Rex and Thelma Kent, Roland and Sarah Berg.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Kent of Marianna; two sons, Jackson Robert Kent, and Christian Dario Kent both of Marianna; three daughters, Jessica Lester of Marianna, Taylor Blount of Marianna, and Hannah Blount of Troy, AL; his mother, Ruth B. Kent, one brother, Cory Kent, and his wife, Danielle of Orlando, FL; two nephews, Cameron Rex Kent, and Aiden Joseph Kent of Orlando, FL, and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna with Bill Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna.