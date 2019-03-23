News from Chipola

AWARDS NIGHT

The Student Government Association will host the annual Chipola College Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with a reception starting at 6:00 p.m. and the ceremony following at 7:00 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Building.

LOTTERY BRIGHT FUTURES TO SPONSOR CHIPOLA FROLICS APRIL 4

The Florida Lottery Bright Futures program will sponsor the Chipola College Spring Frolics, Thursday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Chipola College Pool.

Students will be excused from classes to participate. SGA has a host activities lined up for the day, including music and a free cookout. Door prizes and cash will be given out after lunch. The Florida Lottery Bright Futures program also will provide giveaways to students. Several universities will have recruiters on hand to discuss transfer opportunities.

A Club Relay competition will be held to see which club rules the campus. SGA Spring Elections will also be held at Spring Frolics, as well as voting for The Distinguished Service Awards for faculty, career and college administrators.

Students interested in running for an SGA position, may come by the Student Activities Office, (K-105/Cafeteria) to pick up information. Deadline to apply is Monday, April 1.

For information about Spring Frolics, call 850-718-2308 or visit the Student Activities Office, K-105.

CHIPOLA SCIENCE DAY IS APRIL 5

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Science Club will host Science Day for area high school juniors and seniors, Friday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in the Chipola Cultural Center on the corner of College Street and Indian Circle.

Chipola science faculty and students will set up stations representing various scientific disciplines for the high school students to visit.

For information, contact Maxx Harrell, Science Club President at 850-209-5073.

CHIPOLA TO HOST MENTAL HEALTH SYMPOSIUM

MARIANNA— Chipola College will host the third Annual Mental Health Symposium, Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Cultural Center on the corner of College Street and Indian Circle.

The Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, Jackson County Health Department and Chipola Black Student Union are sponsoring the event.

Guest speaker is Tricia Pearce, Community Relations Specialist at Life Management Center. Students also will make presentations on various mental health topics. Several community organizations will be represented at the meeting. Free breakfast snacks and drinks will be provided. There is no charge. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 718-2319.

HUMAN PATIENT SIMULATION

The Human Patient Simulation Network Conference was held in Orlando, Florida on February 26th -28th, 2019. Chipola College School of Health Sciences had two of their employees attend: Katie Hayes, Coordinator of Patient Simulation and Tina Maloy, EMS Program Director. This robust conference, involving health care professionals from around the world, engaged attendees in the latest innovations in simulation-based medical education, collaborative workshops, and hands-on learning opportunities that enhance patient safety and improve outcomes. Tina and Katie were able to gather information to enhance our Patient Simulation education to even better equip our students and to enhance the quality of patient care for our future. The School of Health Sciences promotes interprofessional learning as they engage Nursing, EMT, and Paramedic students in simulated training scenarios.

CHIPOLA JAZZMATAZZ APRIL 11-12

MARIANNA—Chipola College Show Choir will host its annual Jazzmatazz show, April 11 and 12.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m. The annual performance will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the Show Choir under the direction of Angie White.

Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call 718-2420.

MCLENDON SCHOLARSHIPS STILL AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLA SUMMER TERMS

MARIANNA— McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the summer semesters are still available in the Chipola College Foundation office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

Applications for the Summer 2019 terms will be accepted until funds are depleted. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Only one McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award will be made per student for Summer 2019. Students who have already received notice of a McLendon awards for the Summer 2019 semester, will not need to submit another application.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for the Summer 2019 terms at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

SGA BLOOD DRIVE

SGA will sponsor a blood drive on Wednesday, April 10th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Oneblood Mobile will be parked at Chipola on College Street near Building Z. You need a picture ID to donate.

BRAIN BOWL

The Chipola College Brain Bowl A and B Teams finished 3rd and 4th respectively at the Community College National Championship in Orlando.

Both teams will now advance to the 4-year college National Championship held in Chicago on April 4th-6th. The top 4 teams from the Community College Championship advance to the 4-year championship. This is the first time a school has qualified 2 teams for the 4-year championship.

Chipola A finished the tournament with a 9-3 record, losing only to eventual champion DeAnza from California and host school Valencia twice. Chipola A was one game from the championship, losing to Valencia in a play-in game to reach the final.

Chipola A team members are: Mathew Pelham, Morgan Johnson, Bree Bennett, and Carlos Staley.

Chipola B pulled the biggest upset of the tournament beating Valencia in the final playoff round, which helped move Chipola A to the play-in game. Chipola B finished the tournament with a 8-3 record, losing only to DeAnza, Chipola A, and Tallahassee CC(finished 5th overall).

Chipola B team members are: Jacob Murley, Joseph Hayes, Sam White, and Kiley Justice.

Four Chipola players made the all-star team by placing in the top 12 in individual scoring: Morgan Johnson 7th, Mathew Pelham 8th, Joseph Hayes 12th, Jacob Murley 12th.

Link to the stats: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament/standings.jsp?tournament_id=9503.

AUDITIONS FOR CHIPOLA’S “THE WEE SING TRAIN MUSICAL” APRIL 4

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will hold open auditions for “The Wee Sing Train Musical!,’’ Thursday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up.

All aboard for fun and adventure! Children everywhere will clap, move, and sing along to the exhilarating song and dance numbers of The Wee Sing Train on May 9. Imagine playing with a toy train and suddenly becoming a passenger—this could only happen with a spark of Wee Sing magic! Casey and Carter have finally finished creating their make-believe land when, magically, they’re in it! Join them and Tusky, their curious toy elephant, as Chug-a-Long the Engine and Cubby the Caboose take them on a wonderful adventure, The Wee Sing Train is a charming way to put kids on the right track.

For more information, like Chipola Theatre on Facebook, contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.