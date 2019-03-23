McNeil obit

Kevin William Michael McNeil, 40, of Grand Ridge, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Marianna, FL after a brief illness.

Kevin was born on November 10, 1978 in Tallahassee, FL to Teresa Earnest McNeil and Mike McNeil. He grew up in Sneads, FL and graduated from Sneads High School in 1997. He attended college in Tallahassee, FL then became a self employed contractor. He resided in Shady Grove, FL. As a die hard Seminole fan, he loved attending FSU football games. His other hobbies include spending time at “The Camp” on Howards Creek, coaching sports, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sneads, FL.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mike McNeil.

He is survived by his daughters, Sierra McNeil and Laila McNeil of Grand Ridge, FL, his mother, Teresa McPherson of Chattahoochee, FL; his sister Tracy Cloud (Ricky) and niece, Georgia Cloud of Sneads, FL; his girlfriend, Bri Weston and her daughters, Mia and Bella of Marianna, FL; stepfather, Jerry McPherson of Grand Ridge, FL; stepmother Sharon McNeil, of Mayo, FL, and friends too numerous to count.

He was an amazing father and had a big and kind enough heart for any person from any walk of life. He never met a stranger and was a huge supporter of his community. His loss on this earth will be felt by so many. He was truly one of a kind.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. CST, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Evangel Church in Marianna, FL with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.