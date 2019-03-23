Dennis obit

Paul E. Dennis, age 87 of Vernon, FL passed from this life on March 21, 2019 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. He was born on July 30, 1931 to the late Paul S. and Alma (Williams) Dennis in Marshall, MO.

Paul has been a resident of the Washington County area for many years. After high school he entered the United States Air Force where he served until he was able to retire.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Kevin Dennis.

Survivors include, three daughters, Kathleen Goetter and husband David of Belleville, IL, Carol Dennis of Portland, OR, Joy Patton and husband Tom of Mt. Juliet, TN, three grandchildren, Christopher Goetter and wife Allison, Jarod Goetter and Lindsay, Karis Patton, one brother, Dan Dennis and wife Cindy of Lawson, MO and Dear Family Friends, Jim and Kobkul Baker of Enterprise, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with funeral service to follow at 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Matt Sawyer officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation in Paul’s honor.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.