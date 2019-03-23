BCF graduates fulfill trademark

Students, staff, and faculty at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville seek to take on the task of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” That is why it is so encouraging to hear reports of BCF students that have completed their degree and are faithfully serving in areas of ministry.

2017 BCF Graduate Darby Thompson is changing the world one child at a time as she assumed a full-time ministry position with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home (ABCH). She began volunteering at the Children’s Home while attending BCF and her passion grew for working with children. Not long after volunteering, a part-time position opened up and according to Thompson, God made it abundantly clear that she should apply. Thompson was selected for the opportunity and has since taken on additional roles and duties; working full-time as a relief house parent and social work aide. Her favorite aspect of working for the ABCH is that the ministry is adamant about meeting the emotional, spiritual, and physical needs of the children.

Sarah Rodrigues, a 2008 BCF graduate, became a student after her encounter with BCF Academic Dean Robin Jumper at a missions conference. Fulfilling all of the requirements to become an international student at BCF, Rodrigues earned her degree and returned to her native country of Brazil accepting a position as Missions Coordinator for Amazon Vision Ministries in Manaus, Amazon, Brazil. Serving in this role for four years, she led several mission teams to river villages in the western Amazon basin with the goal of bringing them the Gospel. In 2012, Sarah began serving as the National Director for Justice and Mercy Amazon. It has been within this position, Rodrigues has spent the last six years devoting her efforts and training into equipping pastors and leaders who are serving in some of the most remote Jungle areas of Brazil. “The education I received in my years at BCF prepared me for the ministry opportunities God has set before me,” stated Rodrigues. “I am privileged to pass that training on to the leaders of my country.”

To hear more encouraging stories from BCF Alumni as they are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®,” please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.