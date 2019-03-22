Vernon brings home district titles in three weight classes

Three Vernon lifters became district champions Tuesday as Altha School hosted the 1A District 3 Championship. Tyrick Davis – 219 class, Demetreous Walston – 199 class and Gabriel Cooke – 183 class all won district titles in their weight classes. Joseph Fielding also had a strong performance in the 199 class as he won the district runner up title.

In addition to multiple district titles, Vernon will advance seven lifters to the Class 1A Region 2 Championship on Saturday, March 30, hosted by Sneads High School. Lifters and weight classes are as follows:

Tristan Rodriquez – 129

Kesean Calloway – 139

Gabriel Cooke – 183 – District Champion

Joseph Fielding – 199 – District Runner Up

Demetreous Walston – 199 – District Champion

Tyrick Davis – 219 – District Champion

Isaiah Walston – UNL