Two arrested for meth possession

ESTO – Two Bonifay residents are charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Highway 79 just north of Highway 2.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 and made contact with the driver, 50-year old Shawn Wayne Babb and his passenger, 53-year-old Gail C. Babb.

A records check with dispatch concluded neither subject had a valid driver’s license.

As the vehicle was being inventoried for towing, the deputy located a metal tin which held suspected methamphetamine, a baggie containing residue which field tested positive for methamphetamine, a glass pipe containing a crystal-like residue, and other paraphernalia. A cut straw was also located on Shawn Babb’s person.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail.