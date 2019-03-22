The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast will host the 15th Miracle League Veterans Game on Tuesday, April 9, where roughly 40 of our American Heroes and Veterans from the Chester Sims Veterans Nursing Home will come to the Miracle League Field at Frank Brown Park for their semi-annual ‘Spring Training’ Baseball Game. This will include veterans who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Some will be returning players and other new recruits will come out for their first trip around the bases. These veterans (men and women) represent all branches of service including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and even the Coast Guard.

The veterans will arrive in First Class style with a luxury bus ride and full escort from the Panama City Beach Police and Bay County Sheriff’s Deportment. The motorcade will be led Into the park by Warrior Watch Motorcycles and a horse & rider carrying the American Flag. Upon their arrival they will be greeted with a Flag Line of patriotic fans and supporters who cheer them on as they make their way to the ball field.

Opening Ceremonies will Include formal introductions of the teams as the players are presented with game medals by our Honor Guard. Our lntroductions now include the new ‘Angels In the Outfield’ who are Sims Veterans who have played there before but have since passed. The Honor Guard will hang ‘Angel Ribbons’ (red, white & blue ribbons with their names on them) on a special flag pole that is then placed in center field during the game. With this game, we will surpass the 100 Angel mark … a bittersweet moment full of memories and honor.

Neysa Wilkins, from WJHG, will sing our National Anthem and then lead the crowd with a God Bless America ‘sing-a-long’. A special ceremonial ‘First Pitch’ will open up the game where each team will bat and field one full inning … in their wheelchairs and walkers.

After their grueling battle on the ball field, the veterans will enjoy a nice lunch in the park before a bus ride home and afternoon nap.

Dave Johnson, Founder of the Veterans Game, notes “This will be a very special game indeed since we did not get to have our game in the fall due to Hurricane Michael … the veterans really look forward to this event and a year is a long time to wait. The pageantry we have built into this event is a beautiful sight to see, but the best part is the smiles on the veterans’ faces … some of the Vietnam Veterans have said this event is the first time they have ever felt ‘Welcomed Home’ … and that pretty much says it all.

The Veterans arrive around 9:30am with Opening Ceremonies at 10:00am, single inning game to follow. Come join us to hold a flag, be a Buddy, or Just a cheering fan.