Lane shifts on State Park Road at SR77

All travel lanes on State Park Road in Chipley will be shifted slightly to the north at the intersection of State Road 77 Tuesday, March 26 at 9 a.m. to allow for crews to perform reconstruction work at the intersection. The temporary shift is anticipated to be in place for approximately three weeks. Additional signage will be on site to direct traffic through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.