MARIANNA—Some 147 students representing 13 area high schools participated in the 35th annual Chipola College Math Olympiad on March 15.

Students competed individually on written exams in Algebra I and II, Geometry, Trigonometry and Scholarship. Teams competed in three Ciphering competitions and for Team Awards that are earned through highest combined scores on the written exams. The students earned medals and trophies, and were treated to lunch. The event concluded with an awards ceremony in the Center for the Arts.

Overall team winners are: first, Chipley High, team members: Tristan Brett, Audrey Holley, Hannah Hilty; Second (tie) Marianna High, team members: Chase Bethea, Jackson Connolly, Lee Bethea, and Blountstown High, team members: Sadaqat Ahmed, Brayden Hand, Caroline Hurst.

Ciphering team winners are:

Algebra I—first, Poplar Springs High, team members: Caden Middlebrooks, McCade Hall, Kadence Treadwell; second, Chipley Rhoulac Middle School, team members: Tristan Brett, Raegan Corbin, Tyren Watford.

Algebra II—first, Poplar Springs High School, team members: Gracie Mitchell, Kayla Rister, Natalie Holton; second, Chipley High, team members: Hannah Hilty, Natalie Spencer, Zachary Syfrett.

Geometry—first, Chipley High, team members: John Taylor, Will Taylor, Audrey Holley; second, Blountstown High, team members: Jack Taylor, Brayden Hand, Jenna Schrock.

Individual award winners by category are:

Algebra I—first, Chipley Roulhac Middle, Tristen Brett; second, Blountstown Middle, Sadaqat Ahmed; third, Blountstown Middle, Traveler John; fourth, Dayspring, Jacob Ford; fifth, Altha Public, Tiffany Allen; sixth, Blountstown Middle, Emma Barker; seventh, Bonifay Middle, Cameron Lindsey; eighth, Poplar Springs, Kadence Treadwell; ninth, Bonifay Middle, Kevin Do; tenth, Graceville, Chelsie Davis.

Algebra II—first, Chipley High, Hannah Hilty; second, Marianna High, Lee Bethea; third, Poplar Springs, Gracie Mitchell; fourth, Chipley High, Zachary Syfrett; fifth, Marianna High, Hank Sims; sixth, Graceville, Terra Jackson; seventh, Graceville, Shelby Singletary; eighth, Blountstown High, Caroline Hurst; ninth, Poplar Springs High, Kayla Rister; tenth, Cottondale, Christian Jordan.

Geometry—first, Marianna High, Jackson Connolly; second, Chipley High, Audrey Holley; third, Blountstown High, Brayden Hand; fourth, Chipley High, Will Taylor; fifth, Marianna High, Colby Williams; sixth, Liberty County High, Nathaniel Pullam; seventh, Chipley High, John Taylor; eighth, Vernon High, Jerryd Brown; ninth, Liberty County High, Jessica Sumner; tenth, Altha Public, Breanna Clemmons.

Trigonometry—first, Chipley High, Jayla Kindlespire; second, Blountstown High, Josh Evans; third, Blountstown High, Emily Holloway; fourth, Vernon High, Hannah Lamarre; fifth, Blountstown High, Caitlyn Hurst; sixth, Blountstown High, Emily Hobbs; seventh, Chipley High, Jenna Gilmore; eighth, Blountstown High, Laney Yoder; ninth, Malone High, Kyle Morgan; tenth, Holmes County High, Zion Glass.

Scholarship—first, Chipley High, Nathaniel Bowen; second, Blountstown High, Emily Holloway; third, Chipley High, Connor Barrett; fourth, Malone High, Kyle Morgan; fifth, Blountstown High, Josh Evans.