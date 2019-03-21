Rabon obit

Margaret St. Amant Rabon, age 50, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1968, in New Orleans, LA, to Clifford and Betty St. Amant.

Margaret is survived by her mother, her father and wife, Wanda; son, Kippy Robert, of Chipley, FL; daughters: Cheyenne Wood and wife, Codi, who are expecting a child in September, of Chipley, FL, and Grace Whitehurst of Chipley, FL; her brothers: Kelly St. Amant and wife, Crystal, of Louisiana, Shane St. Amant of Louisiana, and Theo St. Amant and wife, Mariah; sister, Niki Ferguson and husband, Donald, of Mariana, FL; her God-child Harley Ferguson and wife, Breanna, of Washington, D.C.; many grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at the Live Oak Assembly of God of Bonifay, FL, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 4:00 P.M., with Danny Carnley officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Memorialization will be by cremation.

