George R. Paul, age 57 passed from this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born July 20, 1961 to the late George Paul and Lucille (Lawson) Paul in Bonifay, FL.

George was a lifelong resident of Holmes County and was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church. He also served in the National Guard for 11 ½ years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Z. Paul of Bonifay, FL, three sisters, Kathry Loving of Chipley, FL, Renee Eidam and husband Paul of Dothan, AL, Frances Haithcoat and husband Rick of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Union Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service starting at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Carson Fender officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Hill Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Union Hill Baptist Church.

