Graduation for FPTC Law Enforcement and Corrections

A standing-room-only crowd packed the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley on Tuesday, March 19, as Florida Panhandle Technical College proudly graduated members of the Spring 2019 Law Enforcement and Corrections Programs.

The students were addressed by Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews and the ceremony was attended by Washington County School Board members as the 60 graduates took part in the awarding of diplomas, executed by Washington County Superintendent of School Joe Taylor, accompanied by cheers from friends and family.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, multi-media design, medical administrative assistant, culinary, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

“Our motto has been One life, one year, one great career,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton, “and we furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of real, well-paid jobs.”

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and the programs offered, visit www.FPTC.edu.