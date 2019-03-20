Open auditions announced for “Mom’s Gift”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Mom’s Gift on April 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley. Mom’s Gift will take the stage May 31 and June 1 at 7 p.m. and June 2 at 2 p.m.

Written by Phil Owens and directed by Tina Goodman, the show is a comedy with a heart. Mom has been dead for 11 months and shows up at her husband’s birthday party as a ghost with a mission. Like Clarence in It’s A Wonderful Life, she has to accomplish a task to earn her wings. This play is produced through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Audition packets are available online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, at the Spanish Trail Playhouse office or the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to the production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.