CRAA meets in Chipley

The Chipola Regional Arts Association met recently in Chipley for their monthly meeting to hear Mini-Grant recipients report on their use of grants to further the arts and their teaching.

Mini-Grant recipients from Washington County are Richard Davenport, Chipley High School, Samuel Toole, Vernon Elementary, and John Harcus, Vernon Middle and High Schools.

Davenport reported that he used the grant funds to purchase Solo and Ensemble music for his students who then perform for judges at District Solo and Ensemble for adjudication and for the possibility of moving on to state.

Attendees had the pleasure of hearing Trevor Balkcom and Caleb Beckley perform their solos and then enjoy a trombone trio when Davenport joined them.

Toole reported that he utilized his funds to purchase a portable sound system and color coded durable boom-whackers for each pitch for the children in his music classes that study the music of different cultures, note values and note pitches.

Harcus had a conflict and will report in April.

Special guests attending the meeting were Washington County School District Board members Dr. Lou Cleveland, Chairman, and Susan Roberts.

Following the meeting, Kevin Russell gave a tour of the Spanish Trail Playhouse.

The next meeting of CRAA will be April 15 at Jim’s Buffet and Grill in Marianna where Holmes County teacher mini-grant recipients will be reporting. Guests are always welcome.