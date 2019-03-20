The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties recognizes the value in measuring health outcomes and today acknowledged the 2019 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps tool released by the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This study highlights the many community factors that influence health and uses established data, much of which is available from the department at www.FLHealthCHARTS.com.

Karen Johnson, Health Officer for FDOH-Holmes/Washington states: “We are very proud to see that the Holmes County Health Ranking for 2019 has improved from number 57 out of 67 counties to number 45. In 2015 Washington County was ranked 66 and they are now at 51. There are many factors that impact these rankings, but the work of community partners, the medical community, and community leaders is very important in improving the health of the county.”

These rankings are a snapshot of the health of counties across the country, and they emphasize that health is not a singular effort but a combined work in progress across all community partners. The department works in collaboration with local governments, non-profit organizations, health care facilities, business groups, schools, faith-based organizations and many other stakeholders to improve the health of all people in Holmes and Washington Counties. These rankings use data related to physical environments, social and economic factors, health behaviors and clinical care.

In both Holmes and Washington Counties, the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is designed to address specific opportunities for improved health that have been identified by the community. The department has partnered with many stakeholders to implement the CHIP and collaborates regularly to track progress.

In Holmes County, the Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) works to improve the health of Holmes County. Priority areas are healthy lifestyles/chronic disease prevention and behavioral health to include mental health/substance abuse/domestic violence. In Washington County, the Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) continues to work on improving the health of Washington County. The WCHIP have been conducting a Community Health Assessment (CHA) that will help to create a CHIP that establishes priority areas.

To target the obesity and diabetes rates in each county we are excited to offer an evidenced based program called “Prevent T2”. Through this program, people are able to become more physically active and learn to eat healthy to prevent diabetes. In addition, we are offering Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME). For more information in joining this program or about DSME classes, please call 614-6071 or 845-5079.

To explore more health indicators in your county, visit www.FLHealthCHARTS.com.