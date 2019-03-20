BCF Lakeside Echo has audience roaring with laughter

Students, staff, and faculty of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville gathered in the Wellness Center Thursday evening, March 14, for the Seventh Annual Lakeside Echo. For this popular event, students coordinate with their resident assistants (RAs) and dorm advisors to create a short production to vie for the first-place trophy. This year’s theme, “Disney Classic Animation and PIXAR”, featured skits centered around popular movies that the participants grew up watching.

There were five unique performances by students, each of which were given a colorful introduction by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson. The students were given time to shine as they executed the hilarious skits featuring scripts, backdrops, props, and costumes they had prepared. According to BCF Baptist Collegiate Ministry Director Amanda Carnley, each dorm was judged by pre-established criteria such as crowd involvement, originality, and remaining true to the movie theme. The distinguished panel of judges was comprised of BCF faculty: Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Institutional Research Ed Scott, Professor Hannah Strickland, Dr. Kristy Ford, Dr. Geoffrey Reiter, and Dr. Lance Beauchamp, Campus Minister.

The prestigious first place trophy was presented to the team comprised of Conrad, Courtyard and Ogletree dorms for their performance of “Disney Job Opportunities.” Napier Hall took second place with “Disney Princess Dating Game” and Smith Hall’s “Toying Around” collected third place. Outstanding performances also included Brackin-Chandler’s “The Incredibles” and Lakeside’s “Monsters Coffee Hour. According to the judges, all the dorms were winners contributing to the fun-filled night of fellowship and laughter.

For more information about upcoming events and student life at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.