BCF holds Honor Choir Festival

On Thursday, March 14, the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville hosted a one-day Honor Choir Festival. The invitational included high school honor students, hand-selected by their choir directors, from Washington, Jackson, and Houston County.

Throughout the day, honor students, combined with the BCF College Choir, participated in rehearsals conducted by event coordinator BCF Professor Buford Cox, assisted by Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, Adjunct Professor Lisa Foltz and accompanist Professor Angela Glover. Before the final performance held in the R.G. Lee Chapel, choir members were able to enjoy a time of fellowship as they rested their voices and ate a delicious meal prepared in the BCF dining facility, the Deese Center. The combined choir then skillfully performed a challenging set of songs that included “Praise We Sing to Thee” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter, “Notes from Peter” by Eugene Butler, “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need” by Mack Wilberg, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” by Gilbert Martin, “Keep Your Lamps” by Andre Thomas, and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” by Peter Lutkin.

The immense talent of the high school students and BCF College Choir was made evident during the final performance. The concert was a tremendous opportunity for the students as they met the challenge of this arduous musical repertoire. As the younger students gained exposure to being in a performing college group; the college students were given the opportunity to invest in others while honing their musical skills. Guests were more than impressed by the awe-inspiring final performance. Two participating high school students, Zachary Magner from Walton High School and Jabriya Hargrove from Chipley High School, received $1000 scholarship to attend the college that is adamant about changing the world.

For more information about the Music and Worship degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.