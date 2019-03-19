Kitchens obit

Bonnie Christine Kitchens, age 75 of Wausau, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Vernon, FL on January 4, 1944 to the late Leroy and Bonnie (Creamer) Collins.

She has been a resident of the Washington County area since 1992 coming from Columbus, GA.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Earl Kitchens Sr., one brother, Wilford Collins.

She is survived by two daughters, Merrilyn Meadows and husband Mark of Chipley, FL, Cathy D. Austin of Fountain, FL, one brother, Clarence Roy Collins of Chipley, FL and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. and funeral starting at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Cloys Joiner officiating. Interment will follow at the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.