Floyd named Pitcher of the Week

Daniel Floyd, graduate of Chipley High School and now a University of West Florida baseball pitcher, has been named the Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week. He was instrumental in three of the Argonauts’ four victories last week.

He turned in five innings of one-run, five-hit ball vs. No. 4 North Georgia on Wednesday. He struck out a season-high seven and walked just one as the Argos streaked past the Nighthawks for a 7-3 win.

Floyd continued his stellar performance at Valdosta State over the weekend, notching two saves as the Argos swept the Blazers. He did not allow a hit or a run in three total innings.

His record stands at three saves and a 2.12 ERA. He has struck out 27 and walked 11.