4th Annual Holmes District Schools Special Olympics

Join Holmes District Schools for their 4th Annual Special Olympics event on Friday, March 22 at the Bonifay Recreation Center. The event begins with an opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. with various track and field events held throughout the day.

Over 90 athletes representing each school in Holmes County will take place in events like 100m dash, 4x100m relay, running long jump, softball toss and more. There will also be three-legged races, bean bag tosses, sack races and many more events throughout the day.

Lunch will be available for $5 per plate and Special Olympics t-shirts will also be on sale at the event.

For more information, contact Emily McCann at 638-6131, extension 2278 or email emily.mccann@paec.org.