Washington County elementary schools will be taking VPK and kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year beginning April 1. A student must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2019 to be eligible for VPK and 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2019 to enter kindergarten. You may pick up a registration packet with all the requirements necessary at the schools.

Vernon Elementary is located at 3665 Roche Ave. in Vernon and for Kate M. Smith Elementary in Chipley the address is 1447 South Blvd.