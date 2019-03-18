Thompson obit

Ms. Mara LeAnn Thompson, age 29, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 12, 2019 in Washington County Florida.

She was born October 17, 1989 in Panama City, Florida.

Mara was preceded in death by her mother, Lura Malissa ‘Missy’ Thompson and great-grandmothers, Lura Mae Judah and Jeanette Aplin and great-grandfather, Luther Edward Hughes.

Mara is survived by her two sisters, Taylor Michelle Thompson of Geneva, AL and Paci Lane Stafford of Geneva, AL; her grandparents, Andrew Lamar and Elizabeth Ann Waters of Bonifay; one uncle, Clint Langford and wife Elizabeth of Graceville; her great-grandmother, Judy Mae Hughes of Trenton, FL; two great-grandfathers, Fred Aplin of Dothan, AL and Andrew Waters and wife Sarah of Slocomb, AL; five great-uncles, Larry Waters and wife Debra of Dothan, AL, Thomas Hughes of Tupelo, MS, Jamie Hughes and wife Dee of Old Town, FL, William Hassell and wife Elizabeth of Trenton, FL and Marvin Hassell and wife Jeannie of Trenton, FL; four great-aunts, Linda Singletary and husband Dennis of Headland, AL, Lisa Murphy and husband Tim of Jacksonville, Lorra Waters of Eufaula, AL and Marie Pendarvis and husband Billie of Old Town, FL; numerous cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Singletary officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.