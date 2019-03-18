Smith obit

Mrs. Willa Dean Smith, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 16, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born March 13, 1939 in Bonifay to the late Willie B. and Bonnie Land Rich.

In addition to her parents, Willa Dean was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Rich,

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jesse Thomas Smith of Bonifay; two sons, Russell Smith and wife Jenny of Bonifay, and Mark Smith and wife Trish of Mukilteo, WA; two brothers, Kenneth Rich of Panama City, and Mike Rich and wife Kathy of Lake Butler; six grandchildren, Alexzandrea, Madden, Ava, Claire, Elena and Leo; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, March 18, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Rev. Roger Whitaker officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.